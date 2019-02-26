Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
All Set For The 4th Edition Of Kenkey Festival

The 4th edition of Kenkey Fest, the official yearly party for all kenkey lovers, is slated for Saturday, 9th March 2019 at Mantse Agbonaa, Jamestown-Accra.

This year’s edition is in partnership with Atinka Media Village, Raba Rides and Gigi.

Kenkey Fest brings together a variety of kenkey delicacies in the country. Kenkey is a Ghanaian meal made from corn.

The exciting event is aimed at exploring the different types of kenkey meals across Ghana aside the commonly known ones. It also debunks the notion that kenkey is for Gas only as Northern kenkey makes an appearance this time at the event.

Activities that will make the event even more colourful include live band karaoke, musical chairs, Good Old Days (Traditional Games) and lots of activities. Winners of some competitions will be given some Gigi wears.

Time for Kenkey Fest is 9 am till you can't eat any more balls of Kenkey.

--Scribe News

