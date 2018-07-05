Healthy Eating For An Active Lifestyle

Whether you engage in physical activity and sports or not, healthy eating is essential for optimizing performance. Combining good nutrition with physical activity can lead to a healthier lifestyle. In line with this, Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform shares some healthy eating hacks to achieve an active lifestyle.

Maximise with nutrient-packed foods

Give your body the nutrients it needs by eating a variety of nutrient-packed food, including whole grains, protein, fruits and vegetables, and low-fat or fat-free dairy. In addition, eat less food high in solid fats, added sugars, and sodium (salt).

Energise with grains

Your body’s quickest energy source comes from foods such as bread, pasta, oatmeal, and cereals. Be sure to make at least half of your grain food choices whole-grain foods like whole-wheat bread or pasta and brown rice.

Drink water

Stay hydrated by drinking water instead of sugary drinks. Keep a reusable water bottle with you to always have water on hand.

Know how much to eat

Get personalised nutrition information based on your age, gender, height, weight, current physical activity level, and other factors. Use an app like SuperTracker to determine your calorie needs, plan a diet that’s right for you, and track progress toward your goals.

Don’t forget dairy

Foods like fat-free and low-fat milk, cheese, yoghurt, and soymilk help to build and maintain strong bones needed for everyday activities.