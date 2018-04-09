Ingredients Fish/tilapia Salt Oil Granny's grill spice Method Clean fish by removing scales and cut out fins Make 2 or 3 cut in the flesh of the fis
Grilled Tilapia On The Menu
Ingredients
Fish/tilapia
Salt
Oil
Granny's grill spice
Method
Clean fish by removing scales and cut out fins
Make 2 or 3 cut in the flesh of the fish to the bone on both sides
Wash gut under running water
Mix granny's spice(grill) with salt and carefully put the mix inside the flesh and cavity of the fish and allow to sit for 10-20minutes
Add a little amount of oil to grill pan and place fish onto it and place in a pre heated oven
Allow to cook for 5minutes and turn over to the other side(do that intermittently) for 30 minutes till flesh is dry and firm
Serve with banku ,rice or plantain.