Grilled Tilapia On The Menu

Photo culled from Africanvibes.com

Ingredients

Fish/tilapia

Salt

Oil

Granny's grill spice

Method

Clean fish by removing scales and cut out fins

Make 2 or 3 cut in the flesh of the fish to the bone on both sides

Wash gut under running water

Mix granny's spice(grill) with salt and carefully put the mix inside the flesh and cavity of the fish and allow to sit for 10-20minutes

Add a little amount of oil to grill pan and place fish onto it and place in a pre heated oven

Allow to cook for 5minutes and turn over to the other side(do that intermittently) for 30 minutes till flesh is dry and firm

Serve with banku ,rice or plantain.