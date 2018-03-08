4 Strong Reasons You Should Stop Eating Instant Noodles Now

Photo credit - Kropsoq

1. Sodium!

The FDA recommends you consume no more than 2,300 mg of salt per day. One pack of Ramen noodles contains more than half that amount.

That’s half your recommended sodium intake in a single meal. That’s assuming you’re not like me – I need at least two packs to keep me full.

So what’s the big deal about consuming too much sodium, you ask?

Do you like heart disease? How about high blood pressure? Stroke? Osteoporosis? Gastric cancer?

No?

2. Metabolic Syndrome Risk Increase

In 2014, a study was published in The Journal of Nutrition that looked at the diets of 10,711 adults between the ages of 19 and 64.

Researchers found that women who ate ramen noodles two or more times per week were more likely to suffer from metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a set of health conditions including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess abdominal fat and abnormal cholesterol. Not fun at all.

To blame is a chemical in Ramen noodles called bisphenol. It originates from the styrofoam containers most instant noodles are packaged in.

This chemical messes with female hormones.

3. Digestive Problems

In that same study, researchers had half their participants eat Ramen noodles. The other half ate home-cooked noodles.

Each participant then swallowed a camera. What showed up was shocking. More than two hours after the noodles had been eaten, the Ramen hadn’t broken down. They were still recognizable in the digestive tract.

Not only that – the digestive tracts of participants could be seen convulsing in an attempt to break down the noodles.

4. A Laundry List Of Chemical Ingredients

Propylene glycol, TBHQ, MSG, corn syrup and ‘an unspecified type of vegetable oil.’ Those are just some of the ingredients found in your average pack of instant noodles.

Experts say the corn syrup is essentially like adding sugar to your pasta. Vegetable oil can be incredibly high in saturated fats. MSG can cause nausea, headache, flushing, sweating and heart palpitations.

TBHQ is a preservative that can cause nausea, delirium and ringing in the ears.

Sound yummy? I didn’t think so.

