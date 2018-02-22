Yoruba Cuisines To Try

The best way to most people’s heart is via good food and entertainment. This is one thing the Yoruba tribe are very good at doing. Yorubas have a number of mouthwatering and finger licking meals that will leave you demanding for more. So, when you find yourself in any part of South West Nigeria where the Yorubas are populated, Jumia Food, Nigeria's No 1 food ordering platform shares some cuisine to try .

Pounded yam and egusi soup

Pounded yam is mostly eaten with egusi (melon soup). Pounded yam is made by boiling yam unsalted and pounding it when it becomes soft. Ondo and Ekiti people are known to be fond of pounded yam.

Ewa aganyin

Ewa aganyin is made up of cooked beans and pepper sauce. It is a delicious beans dish, well-known for its softness and tasty sauce. You can eat Ewa Aganyin with bread to savour and appreciate the meal.

Adalu

Adalu is a combination of beans and corn, pepper and palm oil cooked together with seasoning and spices. It is quite delicious.

Moin Moin

Moin Moin is a Nigerian staple food which is very rich in protein. It is a cooked bean pudding made from a combination of grounded peeled beans, pepper, and onions. It can be eaten with rice, pap and bread.

Eba and efo riro

Eba serves as an alternative for pounded yam. People who do not want to go through the stress of pounding yam prefer eating Eba. Eba is usually taken with Efo Riro (Vegetable soup) which makes the meal more delicious and nutritious.

Amala, ewedu and gbegiri soup

Amala is made from yam into flour and Ewedu is a leaf blended into watery soup. This delicacy is a local dish of the Oyo state people. Amala is better enjoyed alongside Ewedu and Gbegiri.