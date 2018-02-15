Best Restaurants To Wine And Dine In Port Harcourt

The garden city as it is fondly called is an exciting place that offers visitors an unforgettable nightlife and delectable cuisine. So, whenever you find yourself in the oil city, Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform shares impressive restaurants you can wine and dine.

Le Meridien Ogeyi Place Hotel

Le Meridien Ogeyi Place Hotel is located in the GRA Phase 2 area of PH. This hotel has a restaurant which offers both traditional and continental dishes. It is a perfect place to unwind.

Charcoal & Spice

Charcoal and spice is a place to have a late morning meal after a busy half day. So, if you fancy having brunch or dinner, you can find them at King Perekule Street, GRA phase 2. Their menu is very rich. Hence, you will be spoilt for choice.

Hotel Presidential

Hotel Presidential is on the Ph Aba Highway. It is also very near the airport. The hotel has many restaurants to suit everyone's taste. Choose from continental, local, Arabian or Asian cuisine. Choice of restaurants includes Rivers Restaurant, Asian Restaurant and Why Not Restaurant.

Red Coral Restaurant & Bar

A trip to Port Harcourt is not complete if you do not try the seafood. The finest shrimps and crabs can be ordered at Red Coral. It is located at 17 Peter Odili Road, The Dome, Trans Amadi Industrial Area, Port Harcourt.

Spice Route

Spice is the spot to visit if you love Indian food. Regardless, you can still be served your favourite Nigerian and international cuisine. It is located at, No 1 Azikiwe Road, shop 36/37 Port Harcourt Mall.