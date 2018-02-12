Avoid Meat! Go For Mushrooms Instead And Here's Why

Photo culled from graphic.com.gh

Lower Cholesterol

Mushrooms provide you with lean proteins since they have no cholesterol or fat and have very low carbohydrates. The fiber and certain enzymes in them also help to lower cholesterol levels. Moreover, the high lean protein content found in them helps to burn cholesterol when they are digested. Balancing levels of cholesterol between LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and HDL (“good” cholesterol) is essential in the prevention of various cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis , heart attack, and stroke.

Treat Anemia

Anemic patients are characterized by having low levels of iron in their blood, resulting in fatigue, headaches , reduced neural function, and digestive issues. Mushrooms are a good source of iron, and over 90% of the nutritive iron value can be absorbed by the body, which promotes the formation of red blood cells and keeps people healthy and functioning at their full potential.

Prevent Cancer

Mushrooms are very effective in preventing breast and prostate cancer due to the significant presence of Beta-Glucans and Conjugated Linoleic Acid, which both have anti-carcinogenic effects . Out of these two, linoleic acid is particularly helpful in suppressing the harmful effects of excess estrogen. This increase in estrogen is one of the prime causes of breast cancer in women after menopause . The Beta-Glucans, on the other hand, inhibit the growth of cancerous cells in cases of prostate cancer, and numerous studies have shown the antitumor properties of mushrooms when applied medicinally.

Prevent Diabetes

Mushrooms are an ideal low-energy diet for diabetics . They have no fats, no cholesterol, very low levels of carbohydrates, high protein content, and a wealth of vitamins and minerals. They also contain a lot of water and fiber. Moreover, they contain natural insulin and enzymes which help the breaking down of sugar or starch in food . They are also known to contain certain compounds which help proper functioning of the liver, pancreas and other endocrine glands, thereby promoting the formation of insulin and its proper regulation throughout the body. Diabetics often suffer from infections, particularly in their limbs, which tend to continue for long periods of time. The natural antibiotics in them can help protect diabetics from these painful and potentially life-threatening conditions.