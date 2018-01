Ingredients

Semolina, enriched, 1 cup

Water, tap, 2 cup (8 fl oz)

Directions

Make a paste of semolina in cold water. Stir properly to get rid of any lumps. Cook under medium or high heat while stirring until it forms a thick pudding. Serve with tomato sauteed spinach.

Number of Servings: 2

Minutes to Prepare: 3

Minutes to Cook: 10

