13.05.2024 LISTEN

I. Grace and peace of God be unto you, my beloved friend; this month God is telling you that "ye have dwelt long enough in this mount; turn ye, and take your journey." As you find yourselves at a crossroads, just like the Israelites in the past, You have been dwelling in your own "mountain" for a while now, and God is calling you to move forward. Beloved, you must acknowledge that change can be scary. The unknown can be intimidating. But God is not calling us to stay in our comfort zones. He is calling you today to trust him and take the next step. Sister, at that point, the Israelites had been in the wilderness for 40 years. They had grown comfortable in their routine, but God had a promised land waiting for them. Similarly, you might have grown comfortable in your current circumstances, but God has a plan to prosper us, not harm us. Brother, listen to God’s instruction that you must move. Don’t depend on men’s analysis of spiritual order; take that step of faith and move.

II. Daughter of Zion, this month, how do you move forward in faith? Simply trust God's sovereignty. He has a plan for you, and it's good. Let go of the past, which has made the mountain more comfortable for you, and suddenly you have forgotten the promised land. Sister, you can't change the past, but you can learn from it and move on. Don’t allow the past to hold you in bondage in the land of fear. This month, my brother begin to take small steps. Sometimes, you don't have to have all the answers; we just need to take the next step of faith. Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus Christ. He is your guide, your comfort, and your strength. As you embark on this journey, remember that God is with you. He will not leave you or forsake you. So, let us turn from our "mountain" and take our journey. Let us move forward in faith, trusting in God's goodness and love. May we find joy in the unknown and peace in His presence.

III. Beloved sister, and my dear brother, God says, Go IN AND POSSESS THE land; why are you still standing? Don't look at the mountains before you; don't look at the Red Sea ahead. God says GO IN. You have been at that rank and level for too long. Time to go in. March on, looking only to Jesus, and you shall possess your possession. God has intervened in your case; he has heard your cry and has listened to the voice of your prayers. God has opened the door for you. JEHOVAH ADONAI has set that door to open automatically, so stop looking for keys and just approach that DOOR AND IT WILL OPEN ON ITS own FOR YOU TO ENTER. I assure you that it shall come to pass if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments, which I command thee this day, that the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth. And all these blessings shall come on thee and overtake thee if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God.

IV. Beloved in Christ Jesus, today if you hear His voice, harden not your heart. Believe in the LORD, your God, and so shall you be established; believe in his prophets, and so shall you prosper. Your victory and breakthrough are in praising God. Ignore the battle set against you and begin to praise God. Focus on God alone and not the problem, for our God has the solution and will reveal it to you. Remember, you fight not against fresh blood but against principalities; your battle is not physical; the LORD says, Just set yourself, stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD with you; fear not, nor be dismayed; tomorrow go out against them; deal with the situation through prayers and praises; the LORD will be with you. This is a divine message of encouragement offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, YES! PRAISING THE LORD DAILY IS OUR HERITAGE IN CHRIST JESUS, OUR LORD.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THE DIVINE PERFORMANCE OF GOD – To win the battle, let us not walk in the counsel of the ungodly, not stand in the way of sinners, and not sit in the seat of the scornful.

PRAYER: Lord, today I uplift that sister before you, for she has dwelt long enough on that mountain because of fear. Lord, grant her the courage to move on based on your word. Father, today I pray for all those who have grown comfortable with their current routines, struggles, and fears and have refused to move forward. Lord, empower them to take up their bed and walk once again.

Lord, this month we need your help to enable us to let go of the past and to release our grip on what's holding us back. Forgive us for our fear of the unknown and our lack of trust in your sovereignty.

Father, today we pray for wisdom to know which path to take and for faith to trust that you are always with us. Thank you for your promise to never leave us or forsake us. We trust in your goodness and love, and we pray that our journey will bring glory to your name. In Jesus Christ's name, we pray, Amen.

REF: Deuteronomy 1:6-7

Jeremiah 29:11

Joshua 1:6-8

Psalms 66:19

Deuteronomy 28:1&2

II Chronicles 20:1-29

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION