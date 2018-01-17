Six Helpful Points To Quit  Junk Food

With almost everyone on the go and not enough time in our hands, we are vulnerable to eating junk food. Eating junk food is certainly a bad habit because it causes weight gain and serious health problems. Despite this, we still consume them because they are delicious, readily available and easy to cook.

As such, if you are addicted to junk food, Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform, points out tips that will help you abdicate it.

Plan your meals

If you plan your meals beforehand, you will not find yourself in a situation in which you are tired and hungry and have no idea what to eat. This will improve your diet and reduce your chances of going for junk food.

Eat healthy snacks

If you feel like you can’t give up on snacks, you should replace it with healthy alternatives. Make sure they are within your reach, where the former snacks used to be. For example, if you are used to eating chips, try cashews or almonds as replacements.

Manage stress

When you are stressed you will definitely crave junk food. In order to eliminate this habit, try to manage stress using other ways. You can do yoga, interact with friends or family or even take up a hobby just to keep your hands away from junk food.

Pay attention to the fats you eat

In order to stop eating junk food, you must be about the fats you consume. Fast foods contain lots of saturated fats. So, if your goal is a healthy diet, make sure to add products high in unsaturated fats to your meals. For example, it’s better to use olive oil instead of coconut oil.

Cook more

Whenever you have free time, try cooking lessons, learn healthy recipes, and practice. When you know you can prepare something tasty and healthy yourself, you won’t think about junk food. Moreover, you are able to modify the taste so it’s exactly how you like it.

Control yourself

Sometimes you will be tempted to eat junk food. However, if you are not disciplined and cannot control your knack for eating junk food, you won't quit anytime soon.