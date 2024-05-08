Young Ghanaian excels in global finance and accounting exam

Lilian Maimouna Nelson

Lilian Maimouna Nelson has become the latest Ghanaian candidate to achieve one of the highest marks in the world in her cohort of the CGMA Strategic Level Case Study Exam. The exam is the final capstone exam of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification, making headway towards becoming a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA designation holder). She follows in the footsteps of another Ghanaian CIMA member, Michael Mensah Ahorlu, ACMA, CGMA, who achieved a joint third global position for the same exam.

The CGMA designation was established in 2012 by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to recognise a unique group of accounting and finance professionals who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence. It is built on extensive research to maintain the highest relevance with employers and help candidates develop the business, digital, people, and leadership skills, needed to build successful careers in accounting, business, and finance.

Lilian Maimouna Nelson, CGMA candidate, said: “I am proud to have achieved such a staggering result for the Strategic Level Case Study Exam, and I still cannot believe that I have achieved a joint fifth position in the world. The entire learning journey was hands-on, challenging, yet practical, and thrilling. I am excited to add my CGMA designatory letters behind my name, and make a valuable impact in my organisation.”

Paul Aninakwah, ACMA, CGMA, Country Director for Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, commented, “We are very happy to celebrate yet another great performance from a CGMA candidate in Ghana. Lilian has once again proved to young Ghanaians that it is possible to dream big and earn a globally recognised designation. This result underscores her hard work and passion for finance and accounting, and the skills and competencies earned on her CGMA journey will make her a great asset to any organisation.”