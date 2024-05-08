ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.05.2024 People & Places

Young Ghanaian excels in global finance and accounting exam

By Cassius Mogoeng || AICPA & CIMA
Lilian Maimouna NelsonLilian Maimouna Nelson
08.05.2024 LISTEN

Lilian Maimouna Nelson has become the latest Ghanaian candidate to achieve one of the highest marks in the world in her cohort of the CGMA Strategic Level Case Study Exam. The exam is the final capstone exam of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification, making headway towards becoming a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA designation holder). She follows in the footsteps of another Ghanaian CIMA member, Michael Mensah Ahorlu, ACMA, CGMA, who achieved a joint third global position for the same exam.

The CGMA designation was established in 2012 by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to recognise a unique group of accounting and finance professionals who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence. It is built on extensive research to maintain the highest relevance with employers and help candidates develop the business, digital, people, and leadership skills, needed to build successful careers in accounting, business, and finance.

Lilian Maimouna Nelson, CGMA candidate, said: “I am proud to have achieved such a staggering result for the Strategic Level Case Study Exam, and I still cannot believe that I have achieved a joint fifth position in the world. The entire learning journey was hands-on, challenging, yet practical, and thrilling. I am excited to add my CGMA designatory letters behind my name, and make a valuable impact in my organisation.”

Paul Aninakwah, ACMA, CGMA, Country Director for Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, commented, “We are very happy to celebrate yet another great performance from a CGMA candidate in Ghana. Lilian has once again proved to young Ghanaians that it is possible to dream big and earn a globally recognised designation. This result underscores her hard work and passion for finance and accounting, and the skills and competencies earned on her CGMA journey will make her a great asset to any organisation.”

Top Stories

3 hours ago

EC pays over GH69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level Elections EC pays over GH¢69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level El...

3 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Police directive to stop searches on foreign trucks raises security concerns — D...

3 hours ago

Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional commanders Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional comm...

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu ‘Stop extorting, harassing local truck drivers too’ — Ablakwa jabs Ghana Police ...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and former President Mahama ‘Of course, your misgovernance legacy deserves to be destroyed’ — Mahama replies...

3 hours ago

I wont protect your legacy of corruption, arrogance – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo I won’t protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, arrogance – Mahama replies Akufo-Ad...

3 hours ago

Dr. John Kwakye Depreciating cedi: We better adopt a currency board or official dollarisation – ...

3 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Three people arrested for causing disruptions during exercise at Tepa Limited Voter Registration: Three people arrested for causing disruptions during...

3 hours ago

Inflation in April dropped to 25.0 – GSS Inflation in April dropped to 25.0% – GSS

3 hours ago

The rumours did not emanate from us — Socit Gnrale on purported exit from Ghana The rumours did not emanate from us — Société Générale on purported exit from Gh...

Just in....
body-container-line