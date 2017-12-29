Symptoms & Effects Of Sepsis

SepsisKnowFromDay1.com

Sepsis is a life-threatening illness caused by your body’s response to an infection. Your immune system protects you from many illnesses and infections, but it’s also possible for it to go into overdrive in response to an infection.

Sepsis develops when the chemicals the immune system releases into the bloodstream to fight an infection cause inflammation throughout the entire body instead. Severe cases of sepsis can lead to septic shock , which is a medical emergency.

What are the symptoms of sepsis?

There are three stages of sepsis: sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock. Sepsis can happen while you’re still in the hospital recovering from a procedure, but this isn’t always the case. It’s important to seek immediate medical attention if you have any of the below symptoms. The earlier you seek treatment, the greater your chances of survival.

Sepsis

Symptoms of sepsis include:

a fever above 101ºF or a temperature below 96.8ºF

heart rate higher than 90 beats per minute

breathing rate higher than 20 breaths per minute

probable or confirmed infection

You must have two of these symptoms before a doctor can diagnose sepsis.

Severe sepsis

Severe sepsis occurs when there’s organ failure. You must have one or more of the following signs to be diagnosed with severe sepsis:

patches of discolored skin

decreased urination

changes in mental ability

low platelet (blood clotting cells) count

problems breathing

abnormal heart functions

chills due to fall in body temperature

unconsciousness

extreme weakness

Septic shock

Symptoms of septic shock include the symptoms of severe sepsis, plus a very low blood pressure .

The serious effects of sepsis

Although sepsis is potentially life-threatening, the illness ranges from mild to severe. There's a higher rate of recovery in mild cases. Septic shock has a 50 percent mortality rate, according to the Mayo Clinic . Having a case of severe sepsis increases your risk of a future infection.

Severe sepsis or septic shock can also cause complications. Small blood clots can form throughout your body. These clots block the flow of blood and oxygen to vital organs and other parts of your body. This increases the risk of organ failure and tissue death ( gangrene ).