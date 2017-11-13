Recipe: Easy Way To Prepare Tasty Kaklo At Home

Photo credit - mywekutastes.com

Ingredients

3 overripe plantain

3 medium sized onions

A lot of pepper depending on your preference

A lot of ginger depending on how spicy you want it.

Nkitinkiti and pepre (Local spices easily available on the market)

Palm oil to fry with and salt to taste.

Flour

Method

1. Grind pepper, ginger, nkitinkiti and pepre in an earthenware bowl into a paste.

2. Peel the overripe plantain and add to the grinded mixture and grind till it is perfectly mixed.

3. Add salt and flour and mix till all ingredients are mixed evenly in the earthenware bowl.

4. Put your frying pan on fire with palm oil enough for the frying process.

5. Use a laddle to scoop a small amount of the mixture and put in the oil to test if the mixture is intact. If not add some more flour.

6. Fry the rest of the mixture, taking time to turn each ball to avoid it being burnt.

7. Serve with cooked beans or you can eat it with groundnut as a snack.