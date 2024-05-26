Musicians K.K. Fosu and Bless injured, Aide dead in highway accident

A tragic accident on the Accra-Apam Highway on Saturday left one person dead and three others injured, including renowned Ghanaian highlife musicians K.K. Fosu and Bless of 'Chocho Mu Cho' fame.

The incident occurred when a black Toyota Camry, driven by Nana Obiri Yeboah, collided head-on with a passenger vehicle. According to Yeboah, the accident was triggered by a white Benz 350 attempting a wrong overtaking. This forced all vehicles to veer onto the shoulders of the road to avoid a collision. Unfortunately, the Benz crashed into the Camry.

In an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz later that evening, Yeboah recounted the harrowing sequence of events. "Like the other cars, we also moved to the shoulder of the road to allow the errant driver to pass," he explained to host MzGee. "It turned out that he actually crashed into our car, a situation I became aware of when I regained consciousness."

Tragically, the front seat passenger, an Aide to Bless, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The two musicians in the back seat, K.K. Fosu and Bless, sustained broken legs, with Bless's injuries being more severe. Yeboah, who was the least affected physically, took immediate action upon regaining consciousness, ensuring their belongings were secured before heading to Apam Hospital where the injured had been taken.

A video shared by UTV depicted the mangled bonnet of the Camry, indicating the severity of the crash.

Following initial treatment at Apam Hospital, the injured trio were transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) in Accra for further medical attention.

The driver of the white Benz has since reported to the Apam Police and is cooperating with ongoing investigations.