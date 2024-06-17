Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Miracles Aboagye to Mahama

Dennis Miracles Aboagye has gone hard on former President John Dramani Mahama for asking Ghanaians to make him president for the second time.

Miracles Aboagye said John Dramani's desire to lead the country again is disrespectful and insulting to Ghanaians after inflicting unbearable hardship on them when he was given the chance to lead the nation after he served as Vice President.

According to the Director of Communications for Bawumia's campaign team, John Mahama plunged the country into total darkness when he was president. Miracles Aboagye also recalled how Mahama cancelled teacher trainee allowances, froze recruitment in the public sector, and never posted teachers and nurses in 2013/14.

Miracles Aboagye also attributed rising divorce, malaria cases and the collapse of businesses in 2016 under Mahama's administration due to dumsor.

These were stresses Ghanaians endured according to Miracles, suggesting that Mahama showing up once more to eye the presidential seat is an insult and a disrespect to the people of Ghana.

He stated, " John Mahama has been an MP, a minister, a vice president and a president before. If you can recall, in 2012 when he was the vice president, he told us he was just a spare driver to Atta Mills' government so we should give him the car to drive the nation to where it should be. He made so many promises and spoke tough. He promised teachers, doctors, businessmen, students and chiefs.

"We gave him the opportunity, for four years, and when we got to 2016, the nation was in total darkness, he was not accountable to the teachers he promised, he told doctors and nurses that he had no negotiations with them, he cancelled teacher trainee allowances and National Health Insurance. Nurses and teachers from 2013/14 were not posted because he had frozen recruitment in the public sector.

"He imported lots of generators into the country but we were still experiencing dumsor because there was no money to buy oil to power those generators. We experienced dumsor for close to three years, creating divorce, and collapsing businesses. Consider what we are even going through now due to the challenges we are facing. Today, he's back, asking us to make him president. I think it is very disrespectful and insulting to Ghanaians after all the stress he put us through."