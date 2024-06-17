ModernGhana logo
Abandoned Patient in Bush: Suspending Winneba medical director not enough — Thomas Anaba tells GHS, Ministry of Health

MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Thomas Anaba, the Executive Health Director of the Africa Center for Health Policy has added his two cents to the trending issue about an accident patient who was abandoned to die in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi by officials of Winneba Government Hospital.

A few days ago, it was reported in the news that a lady believed to be in her late 40s lost her life after she was abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

Dr. George Prah, the medical superintendent of the hospital reportedly justified the actions of the hospital, explaining that the patient had been causing problems for others at the hospital and efforts to trace her family yielded no result since her admission to the hospital.

The reactions generated by the sad news compelled the Ministry of Health through the Ghana Health Service to suspend the doctor at the hospital.

However, Dr Thomas Anaba, while speaking on Weekend Central on TV3 on June 16, 2023, registered his displeasure with the decision to suspend the doctor. "I think the move the Ghana Health Service has done (Suspending the 1medical director of Winneba Government Hospital) is what they really can do because there's alleged misconduct from the Cape Coast trauma but I think this is not enough to me," he said.

Dr Thomas Anaba furthered that the hospital's decision to abandon the patient to die can be described as manslaughter. He calls on the police to investigate and arrest those guilty and punish them accordingly.

"This appears to be like a man slaughter if you want to put it right and I think that the police investigating department should've come in, in the first place to also arrest all suspects and put them to go through the needed trials to know the one who's really culpable or who caused the death of the woman. A human life has been lost due to the involvement of the people who are rather needed to give life to the sick. I will say the criminal aspect of it is not the work of the ministry but the police to set up a team and pick up all suspects and put them to give their statements," he emphasised.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

