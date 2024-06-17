ModernGhana logo
Not all people use their power for everyone’s benefit like Bawumia — National Chief Imam

Headlines National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu[left] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN
National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu[left] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his inclusive leadership that benefits all Ghanaians.

Delivering his sermon during Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Accra on Sunday, June 16, Sheikh Sharubutu said not all leaders use the power bestowed on them for the benefit of the entire population.

"God honoured him with leadership and he has used the honour to serve people well. Not everyone does that,” said the Muslim leader.

The Chief Imam took note of Dr. Bawumia's inclusive approach which has seen both Muslims and non-Muslims benefit under his leadership.

He said, "What excites me about Dr. Bawumia is that Muslims and non-Muslims are beneficiaries of his leadership and kindness."

Sheikh Sharubutu also expressed gratitude to Allah for giving Ghana a leader like Dr. Bawumia.

“I want to express gratitude to the Almighty Allah, for giving us a generous and kind person like Dr. Bawumia, who supports not only Muslims but all people from diverse backgrounds," he added.

On his part, the Vice President advised that the 2024 electioneering campaign should be about policies, ideas and solutions instead of personal attacks that have the tendency to jeopardize the country’s peace and stability.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

