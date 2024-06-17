ModernGhana logo
I'm not going independent; I’m still an NPP member — Kennedy Agyapong

Despite complaining of intimidation after losing the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer contest to incumbent Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia last year, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has reiterated that he remains loyal to the governing party.

At his 64th birthday celebration on Sunday, June 16, Mr. Agyapong used the opportunity to dismiss rumours that he had resigned from the NPP following his defeat in the party's primary.

"What I want all the party faithfuls to know is that I have not resigned from the party. I am not going independent. I'm still an NPP member," Agyapong stated emphatically.

The outspoken legislator further explained that contesting independently would not be a wise decision on his part.

"If you know me very well, I am not selfish and people have come to me several times that 'Go independent, Go independent.' I think that is not a wise thing to do. Therefore, I have refused to do that," he noted.

Mr. Agyapong then made an impassionate appeal to his supporters and the wider NPP membership to unite ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"So, I'm pleading with the supporters and NPP party supporters [and] NPP people at large, everywhere, that with a united front we can win the election in 2024," he said.

The long-serving MP further called on the warring factions within the party to reconcile, stating "Once I'm a party member, no matter what happened during the primaries, I think we are all one people and it will be best for all of us to come together."

