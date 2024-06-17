Africa became an accidental victim of Russia-Ukraine conflict — Akufo-Addo

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has had unintended but far-reaching consequences for Africa, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the end of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on Sunday, June 16, Akufo-Addo lamented that Africa has become "an accidental victim" of the war in Eastern Europe.

He noted that the disruption to global supply chains caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has had a "terrible impact" on African economies and standards of living.

Food prices across the continent have skyrocketed as grain exports from both Ukraine and Russia have plummeted.

"This has had a terrible impact on our economies, on living standards, on high inflation," Akufo-Addo stated.

“We have an interest in participating in efforts to find a solution to this conflict,” he noted.

The President called for an end to the aggression and a "comprehensive, just, lasting peace based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter."

The Summit allowed each of the participants to demonstrate global leadership.

Essentially, this event is the first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter and the basic principles of international law.