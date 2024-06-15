ModernGhana logo
Bawumia’s continuous unauthorised use of ‘Fa No Fom’ a disregard for intellectual property rights — DJ Azonto

Hot Issues Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia[left] and Ghanaian singer DJ Azonto
SAT, 15 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia[left] and Ghanaian singer DJ Azonto

Renowned Ghanaian musician and disk jockey DJ Azonto is demanding a compensation of $1 billion each from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and NPP Ashanti regional chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako, known well as Chairman Wontumi, for repeatedly using his hit song "Fa No Fom" without permission.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 14, the management team of DJ Azonto, known as the Rolls Royce Family, criticized the politicians for dancing to the song at political events without consent or compensation.

"This repeated use of "Fa No Fom" without seeking consent from DJ Azonto or his management is seen as a blatant disregard for intellectual property rights," said Sammy Anim, Public Relations Officer of the Rolls Royce Family.

The statement added that the family now demands an additional $1 billion from each politician for what it termed as the "unauthorized use" of the song.

"We find it deeply troubling that our artist's work is being used without permission, especially for political purposes. This not only undermines the value of the artist's creation but also sets a negative precedent for respecting intellectual property rights in our industry," the statement read.

The management team said it had previously warned the politicians against using the song without consent, and that DJ Azonto had dreamed of buying his mother a car from proceeds of the song's commercial utilization.

However, this has not happened despite the constant political exploitation of the hit track.

The Rolls Royce Family has given the respondents a chance to address the matter and pay up, failing which it may consider further action to protect DJ Azonto's rights over his creative works.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News Reporter

