ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

KK Fosu and Bless in critical condition after accident

  Sun, 26 May 2024
Industry News KK Fosu
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN
KK Fosu 

Highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless are currently battling for their lives following a near-fatal auto crash.

The incident occurred on the Accra-Apam highway as the duo were travelling to Apam to perform at a wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

526202484135-g3041r5ddx-img-20240526-wa0003-297x300

KK Fosu, known for his numerous hits, was accompanied by his colleague Bless, famed for the song “Cho Cho Mu Chu.”

526202484135-0eu2xkjwwr-img-20240526-wa0000-300x142

According to earlier reports, the two musicians were in critical condition and were being transferred from a health facility in the Central Region to a hospital in Accra.

526202484135-sxoaredq5l-img-20240526-wa0001-300x187

One of them allegedly suffered a broken leg.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - MICHEL EULER French government plans to restrict access to unemployment benefits

1 hour ago

South Africa's opposition will be represented by more than 50 parties at Wednesday's election but the largest, the Democratic Alliance, hopes to unite a coalition capable of ousting the ruling ANC from power. By PHILL MAGAKOE AFP South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights

2 hours ago

KK Fosu KK Fosu and Bless in critical condition after accident

2 hours ago

Assistant headmistress, cook of Som SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing food items Assistant headmistress, cook of Somé SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing fo...

2 hours ago

Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons

2 hours ago

Ghanaian students in Morocco face eviction over delayed stipends for 11months Ghanaian students in Morocco face eviction over delayed stipends for 11months

2 hours ago

Ambulance trial: NDC to storm court in solidarity with Ato Forson Ambulance trial: NDC to storm court in solidarity with Ato Forson

12 hours ago

Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats —Efia Odo to Nigerians Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats — Efia ...

12 hours ago

KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God —Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God — Cha...

Just in....
body-container-line