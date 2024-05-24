Media personality Nana Romeo has expressed disappointment with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) following the reported arrest of actress Fella Makafui for selling body enhancement concoctions.

According to him, he blames the FDA for recent incidents where celebrities purportedly sell fake body enhancement concoctions to unsuspecting consumers.

Romeo stated, “I also fault the FDA. I’ve consistently pointed out that the slimming concoctions peddled by these celebrities require scrutiny. Why haven’t they been vetted all this time, given that I’m certain the FDA wouldn’t sanction slimming teas and similar products?”

“We’re aware these products are ineffective. They invariably wait for an incident before initiating probes and making arrests. I believe the government should confront the FDA for their lack of effectiveness in their responsibilities.”

He further remarked that the news of Fella undergoing surgery to slim her stomach while marketing products purported to achieve the same effect, coupled with the police detention, will be a stigma henceforth.

“People mock her for undergoing a tummy tuck while claiming to the public that the tea slimmed her stomach. This will be a blemish for Fella, as people will recall this incident whenever she endorses a product.”

This follows Fella’s release on bail following her detention for peddling unregistered drugs in her shop in Mempeasem.

Investigative journalist Akwasi Koranteng, representing ISPYGH 247, a collaborative investigative documentary production company with the Pharmacy Council Ghana reported Fella Makafui’s arrest on May 22, 2024.

The reported arrest followed a six-month surveillance operation tracking Fella’s social media presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The report mentioned seized items such as fertility teas, expansion syrups and oils, detox pearls, and sexual vigor teas, among others.

These products were purportedly promoted without the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) endorsement.

Meanwhile, Fella’s management has refuted claims of her arrest. According to a statement released on May 23, 2024, Fella was only invited to answer questions.