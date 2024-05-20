Musician Patapaa, who rose to fame in 2017 with his hit debut "One Corner," has expressed his frustration with critics who dismiss his talent and describe his success as a fluke.

In an interview, Patapaa addressed those who belittle his musical abilities, describing them as ignorant and refusing to recognize his true talent.

Patapaa, whose real name is Justice Amoah, has often been the subject of ridicule and negative labelling, which he believes is hindering his career.

He emphasised the need to educate his critics, particularly those in the media and music industry, about his contributions and the difficulty of building a successful brand.

"Some radio and TV panellists, pundits, presenters, and industry insiders have always tried to label me as untalented, which is false. This negative claim is affecting my progress in the music industry," Patapaa said.

He criticised the commentators for their lack of understanding of the music industry, accusing them of pretending to be experts while spreading harmful and uninformed opinions.

“Interestingly, most of these people don’t even understand how the industry works but they will be playing experts.

“That is where I have a problem, they come out and want to take every opportunity to trample on my brand. I want such people to know that it’s not easy to build a brand like mine yet they want to use short time to destroy everything I have worked hard for.

“This has been happening for years so no matter how much I try to work hard, it’s very difficult because I have been branded as a man who doesn’t make sensible songs which is untrue and that narrative must stop.

“Those who say or think that way are just ignorant. I am going to school them and put some discipline in the music game because some of their comments are born out of jealousy and not genuine appreciation of music,” he expressed.