Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Stephen Atubiga

LISTEN

Leader of the National Liberation Congress (NLC), Stephen Atubiga has advised men to take lessons from the current crisis of Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal and fear buttocks of women.

The Ghanaian hip hop and rap star has through several posts on social media in the last few days expressed how he is going through tough times with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

According to Medikal, attempts to co-parent with his ex-wife in the same house to provide a bright future for their daughter have turned into a nightmare for him

Medikal believes there is a deliberate plan by his ex-wife and her siblings living with them to provoke him to incriminate himself so badly that he will get thrown out of his own house by the police.

Having followed what is going on between Medikal and Fella Makafui, Stephen Atubiga in a statement has shared that this is why men must fear buttocks.

He argues that a woman’s buttocks can make or unmake a man.

“Medikal's predicaments is a typical example of why men must fear Buttocks. Buttocks is very, very, dangerous. Buttocks is very smarter than any man, something that a man came out of it into the world naked. With the capability to make you or unmake you,” Stephen Atubiga said in a statement shared on Facebook.

The leader of the National Liberation Congress in an advice urged Medikal to stop dwelling on anything that has happened and move on.

The politician and entrepreneur also wants the parents of the rapper to get him out of the house immediately before he is set up for prison.