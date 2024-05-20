ModernGhana logo
Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims

MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

A tragic accident involving the Presidential convoy has resulted in the death of a driver, Kwesi Attah, aged 50.

According to a police situational report, the incident occurred on May 19, 2024, at approximately 4:00PM.

Kwesi Attah, driving a Toyota Land Cruiser from Kumasi to Accra, attempted to overtake a tanker truck near Anyinasin, close to Akim Apedwa, along the Kumasi-Accra road.

This maneuver led to a head-on collision with a Kia Rhino truck, registered GE 2985-15 driven by Richard Yeboah.

The accident has left several individuals injured.

Below is the full list of victims:
- ASP Yaw Baah, Police Officer
- Corporal Janet Boadu, Police Officer
- Flight Sergeant Pannah Martina, Army Officer

- Richard Yeboah, Driver of the Kia Rhino
- Kwesi Attah, Deceased Driver

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

