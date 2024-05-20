ModernGhana logo
Payroll audit: GHS2.8 million found being paid to ‘ghost names’ in Northern region’s educational sector — OSP, CAGD reveal

MON, 20 MAY 2024
Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng

A joint audit of the government payroll by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) has revealed that over GHS2.8 million was paid in salaries to non-existent beneficiaries, also known as “ghost names” in the Northern Region.

The payroll audit report released on May 20, stated that up until January 2024—the date those payments were blocked, the said amount was traced as having been paid to persons who were reported deceased, retired or untraceable.

"A total amount of Two Million Eight Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand One Hundred and Forty-Four cedis Eighty pesewas (GHC2,854,144.80) was traced as representing unearned monthly salaries being paid to persons who are deceased, retired, vacated their posts, flagged as missing staff, or whose whereabouts are unknown,” disclosed the report signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

The audit covered staff at the Ghana Education Service and Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.

According to the report, the blockade of the "ghost names" salaries since January has saved the state over GHS34 million for the 2024 fiscal year alone.

The state-owned agencies said recovery efforts were underway as investigations into the situation continue.

