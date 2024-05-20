NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah has said the authority is beginning an exercise to register children from age six to 14.

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, during a media engagement in Kumasi on Saturday, May 18, 2024 revealed that the exercise which comes with no cost will begin on the 10th June 2024.

He observed that the NIA will collaborate with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in schools across the country for effective outcome.

“The exercise which we are going to begin from June 10, 2024 will be dedicated to children from the ages of six (6) to 14 who are not yet 15 years”. Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah said this in an interview with the media.

“This is not a mass registration unlike what we did some years ago. This is not the time for the replacement of cards for people to trop in for that. No, we are not going to offer any other registration service at the schools. Even if you are a teacher in the school where the exercise is going on, you will not be allowed to register during this exercise.

"Parents will have to go to registration centers at their children's schools with their birth certificates or passports and the exercise is free”, Prof Attafuah stated.

"However, in case a child does not have any of the two mentioned requirements, parents or guidance will have to come to the school and help NIA register the child onto the system as a guarantor," he stressed.

According to NIA, the registration will take place in about one hundred and seventy (170) districts with National Health Insurance Authority offices.

Prof Attfua noted that, as part of the exercise, NIA will offer the necessary training for teachers in the various schools.

Prof Attafuah also revealed that the NIA is training its officers for the process since they will be dealing with both parents and children.

He added that the exercise will not disrupt learning activities during school hours.