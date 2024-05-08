ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.05.2024 Industry News

King Promise can fill O2 Arena- Alordia

King Promise can fill O2 Arena- Alordia
08.05.2024 LISTEN

Alordia, founder and CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), has declared King Promise as the Ghanaian artist with the potential to pack the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime on Monday, he confidently indicated that King Promise possesses the allure to attract not only local fans but also international audiences to his concerts.

“King Promise would not only attract local fans but also international audiences to his shows,” he stated.

“If King Promise is doing a show right now, I bet you he will get some people from foreign countries to come,” he continued.

In a September 2022 interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Alordia had touted Black Sherif’s global appeal, suggesting that the rising star could fill the O2 Arena with collaborative efforts from the entertainment sector.

However, he now says Black Sherif at the moment could not achieve that feat.

“Now, as we speak… Black Sherif? No. King Promise can even get more crowd than Black Sherif in London right now,” he added.

Alordia's latest statement comes days after rapper Medikal’s successful sold-out concert at the 2,800-seater Indigo O2 in the UK on May 3, 2024.

The event’s triumph has sparked discussions within the industry about the feasibility of Ghanaian artists hosting concerts at larger venues like the 20,000-seater O2 Arena.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

EC pays over GH69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level Elections EC pays over GH¢69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level El...

4 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Police directive to stop searches on foreign trucks raises security concerns — D...

4 hours ago

Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional commanders Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional comm...

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu ‘Stop extorting, harassing local truck drivers too’ — Ablakwa jabs Ghana Police ...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and former President Mahama ‘Of course, your misgovernance legacy deserves to be destroyed’ — Mahama replies...

4 hours ago

I wont protect your legacy of corruption, arrogance – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo I won’t protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, arrogance – Mahama replies Akufo-Ad...

4 hours ago

Dr. John Kwakye Depreciating cedi: We better adopt a currency board or official dollarisation – ...

4 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Three people arrested for causing disruptions during exercise at Tepa Limited Voter Registration: Three people arrested for causing disruptions during...

4 hours ago

Inflation in April dropped to 25.0 – GSS Inflation in April dropped to 25.0% – GSS

4 hours ago

The rumours did not emanate from us — Socit Gnrale on purported exit from Ghana The rumours did not emanate from us — Société Générale on purported exit from Gh...

Just in....
body-container-line