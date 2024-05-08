King Promise can fill O2 Arena- Alordia

08.05.2024 LISTEN

Alordia, founder and CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), has declared King Promise as the Ghanaian artist with the potential to pack the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime on Monday, he confidently indicated that King Promise possesses the allure to attract not only local fans but also international audiences to his concerts.

“King Promise would not only attract local fans but also international audiences to his shows,” he stated.

“If King Promise is doing a show right now, I bet you he will get some people from foreign countries to come,” he continued.

In a September 2022 interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Alordia had touted Black Sherif’s global appeal, suggesting that the rising star could fill the O2 Arena with collaborative efforts from the entertainment sector.

However, he now says Black Sherif at the moment could not achieve that feat.

“Now, as we speak… Black Sherif? No. King Promise can even get more crowd than Black Sherif in London right now,” he added.

Alordia's latest statement comes days after rapper Medikal’s successful sold-out concert at the 2,800-seater Indigo O2 in the UK on May 3, 2024.

The event’s triumph has sparked discussions within the industry about the feasibility of Ghanaian artists hosting concerts at larger venues like the 20,000-seater O2 Arena.