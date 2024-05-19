ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash

Headlines Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

One person is reported dead and others seriously injured after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy, returning from the funeral of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, was involved in an accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

Reports suggest that a KIA truck crossed the speeding convoy, resulting in the accident.

President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy when the incident occurred.

Further reports said two military officers attached to the Presidency, who were injured, have been flown to Accra for further treatment.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

4,300 Liberians at Buduburam Refugee Camp to return home 4,300 Liberians at Buduburam Refugee Camp to return home

1 hour ago

Two dead in premix fuel depot explosion at Essikado-Ketan Two dead in premix fuel depot explosion at Essikado-Ketan

2 hours ago

Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's convoy in fatal crash Akufo-Addo's convoy in fatal crash 

2 hours ago

Mepe flood victims still in tents 8months after Akosombo Dam spillage Mepe flood victims still in tents 8months after Akosombo Dam spillage  

2 hours ago

Kpemkas appointment as Deputy BOST MD is unconstitutional – Kwabena Donkor Kpemka’s appointment as Deputy BOST MD is unconstitutional – Kwabena Donkor

3 hours ago

Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to re...

8 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

10 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

11 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

Just in....
body-container-line