Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash

One person is reported dead and others seriously injured after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy, returning from the funeral of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, was involved in an accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

Reports suggest that a KIA truck crossed the speeding convoy, resulting in the accident.

President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy when the incident occurred.

Further reports said two military officers attached to the Presidency, who were injured, have been flown to Accra for further treatment.