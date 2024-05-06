ModernGhana logo
'Shun the negative energy and speak positively of my successful show in London — Medikal to MzGee

General News Medikal and MzGee
Medikal and MzGee

Ghanaian musician Medikal has urged the media and the public to shift their focus on positive accomplishments rather than dwelling on controversial headlines, especially in light of his recent successful show in London.

United Showbiz host, MzGee asked Medikal what he makes of Fella Makafui’s upcoming movie Premiere Resonance.’

During an interview on UTV, Medikal was questioned regarding his relationship with actress Fella Makafui and the rumours surrounding their personal lives.

However, he redirected the conversation towards celebrating his recent achievement - a highly successful show in London.

He highlighted the success of his London show, stressing that it went exceptionally well and garnered international recognition, including a feature by BBC World.

Medikal said, "Looking at the question you just asked me, you’re sounding like a marriage counsellor and that’s not how it’s supposed to go because you called to ask me about the show - the show went well, it went great.

“I wish everybody well…I understand how it works to have your headline. But we had a great show. You all must be excited that we had a great show. BBC world posted me, they posted Ghana.

“That’s what I want us to talk about. Let’s focus on that and celebrate greatness. It’s not necessary to try and come up with headlines that’ll overshadow this greatness…"

Medikal’s comments come amidst speculation and rumours surrounding his severed relationship with Fella Makafui, which have been circulating in the media.

Meanwhile, Medikal surprised fans by inviting his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, to join him on stage during his concert sparking online conversation about their reunion amidst his split-up brouhaha with his wife Fella Makafui.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

