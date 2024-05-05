Akwaboah Jnr ties the knot in spectacular traditional and white wedding

05.05.2024 LISTEN

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, renowned in the music industry as Akwaboah Jnr, has embarked on a beautiful journey of love as he exchanged vows with his beloved partner, Theresa.

The celebrated highlife singer's journey into matrimony was marked by a vibrant traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, May 3, followed by a captivating white wedding.

The traditional ceremony, rich in cultural splendor, saw the couple adorned in resplendent attire, with Mrs. Akwaboah dazzling in a stunning corseted kente gown. The exquisite ensemble, a harmonious blend of red, blue, and yellow hues intricately hand-beaded, emanated elegance and tradition, captivating all who witnessed the celebration.

Pictures shared by the singer himself on his social media platforms showcased the radiant couple immersed in the joy of their union, surrounded by loved ones amidst traditional rituals and vibrant cultural displays.

Today, on their white wedding day, the couple continues to inspire admiration, with images of their blissful union already garnering widespread attention. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, Akwaboah Jnr and Theresa are poised to create lasting memories filled with love, happiness, and music.