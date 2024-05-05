ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.05.2024 Couples/Break-ups

Akwaboah Jnr ties the knot in spectacular traditional and white wedding

Akwaboah Jnr ties the knot in spectacular traditional and white wedding
05.05.2024 LISTEN

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, renowned in the music industry as Akwaboah Jnr, has embarked on a beautiful journey of love as he exchanged vows with his beloved partner, Theresa.

The celebrated highlife singer's journey into matrimony was marked by a vibrant traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, May 3, followed by a captivating white wedding.

The traditional ceremony, rich in cultural splendor, saw the couple adorned in resplendent attire, with Mrs. Akwaboah dazzling in a stunning corseted kente gown. The exquisite ensemble, a harmonious blend of red, blue, and yellow hues intricately hand-beaded, emanated elegance and tradition, captivating all who witnessed the celebration.

Pictures shared by the singer himself on his social media platforms showcased the radiant couple immersed in the joy of their union, surrounded by loved ones amidst traditional rituals and vibrant cultural displays.

Today, on their white wedding day, the couple continues to inspire admiration, with images of their blissful union already garnering widespread attention. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, Akwaboah Jnr and Theresa are poised to create lasting memories filled with love, happiness, and music.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Land disputes: We must strictly enforce land tenure, administrative laws—Security Expert Land disputes: We must strictly enforce land tenure, administrative laws—Securit...

41 minutes ago

VR: Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium V/R: Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium  

1 hour ago

District Chief Executive DCE, for Awutu Senya, Hon Moses Arhinful Acquah Eugene Arhin is a blessing to us — Awutu Senya DCE

1 hour ago

Confusion in NPP Walewale Confusion in NPP Walewale

1 hour ago

Chieftaincy disputes becoming national security threats — Albert Kan-Dapaah Chieftaincy disputes becoming national security threats — Albert Kan-Dapaah

2 hours ago

Exchange of old cylinders for new ones under CRM to begin soon — NPA Exchange of old cylinders for new ones under CRM to begin soon — NPA 

2 hours ago

Cocoa Farmers Association urges Akufo-Addo to disregard allegations against COCOBOD CEO Cocoa Farmers Association urges Akufo-Addo to disregard allegations against COCO...

2 hours ago

WNR: Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango WN/R: Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango  

3 hours ago

CDD-Ghana criticises govt handling of Cecilia Dapaahs money laundering case CDD-Ghana criticises govt handling of Cecilia Dapaah’s money laundering case

3 hours ago

Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — Akufo-Addo Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line