I'm going to give birth to a whole football team — Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, Nigerian actor

24.04.2024 LISTEN

Nigerian movie star Yul Edochie has revealed the number of children he intends to have.

The actor, who recently became a preacher, said he will have 11 children, making a complete football team.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, the renowned actor said the new babies will include a return of his first son Kambilichukwu Edochie, who died in 2023.

Kambi died last March after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

"I'm just getting started. I'm going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. A complete football team. My great son Kambi will return," read his post.

Meanwhile, the actor currently has four children from his first wife, May, and two from his second wife, Judy Austin.

This means Yul Edochie, son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, has five more children left to have.