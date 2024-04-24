ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.04.2024 General News

I'm going to give birth to a whole football team — Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, Nigerian actorYul Edochie, Nigerian actor
24.04.2024 LISTEN

Nigerian movie star Yul Edochie has revealed the number of children he intends to have.

The actor, who recently became a preacher, said he will have 11 children, making a complete football team.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, the renowned actor said the new babies will include a return of his first son Kambilichukwu Edochie, who died in 2023.

Kambi died last March after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

"I'm just getting started. I'm going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. A complete football team. My great son Kambi will return," read his post.

Meanwhile, the actor currently has four children from his first wife, May, and two from his second wife, Judy Austin.

This means Yul Edochie, son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, has five more children left to have.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Supreme court declares payment of wages to spouses of President, Vice President unconstitutional Supreme court declares payment of wages to spouses of President, Vice President ...

3 hours ago

Publish full KPMG report on SML-GRA contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo Publish full KPMG report on SML-GRA contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Kumasi International Airport to begin full operations by end of June Kumasi International Airport to begin full operations by end of June

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Our real challenge is getting un-bothered youth to vote – Abu Sakara Election 2024: Our ‘real challenge’ is getting ‘un-bothered’ youth to vote – Abu...

3 hours ago

Full text Findings and recommendations by KPMG on SML-GRA contract [Full text] Findings and recommendations by KPMG on SML-GRA contract

3 hours ago

Renegotiate SML contract – Akufo-Addo to GRA, Finance Ministry Renegotiate SML contract – Akufo-Addo to GRA, Finance Ministry

3 hours ago

Daniel Asiedu, Kennedy Agyapong, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful J.B Danquah-Adu murder trial: Sexy Dondon to Subpoena Ken Agyapong, Ursula Owusu

4 hours ago

Galamsey: Five Burkinabes jailed 20 years each for mining Galamsey: Five Burkinabes jailed 20 years each for mining

4 hours ago

'It's no crime' – Abu Sakara defends Alan's exit from NPP 'It's no crime' – Abu Sakara defends Alan's exit from NPP

4 hours ago

'We know all your houses, pay your bills now or well disconnect you; we're all ready to go to prison' – ECG workers warn Ashanti Regional Minister 'We know all your houses, pay your bills now or we’ll disconnect you; we're all ...

Just in....
body-container-line