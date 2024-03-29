Kuami Eugene back with new banger ”Canopy” to thank God for his life

29.03.2024 LISTEN

Highlife musician Kuami Eugene has released a new song, “Canopy,” just days after his near-fatal car accident.

The accident occurred after ramming his Range Rover into a tipper truck at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra.

He broke his arm, had a cut on his lips, his leg and an injury in the hip. Departing from the conventional themes often found in mainstream music, “Canopy” offers a refreshing take on overtaking challenges.

The song opens with a rich soundscape, filled with catchy rhythms, lively instruments, and the Lynx Entertainment signee’s unmistakable voice. A classic beat provides a strong foundation, while smooth guitar riffs and atmospheric synths add complexity and depth.

Known in real life as Eugene Kwame Marfo, Kuami Eugene creates a personal and relatable experience through his evocative lyrics and vivid imagery.

”Canopy” is a potential Song of the Year contender that is expected to capture the public domain like conflagration and transcend borders

—citinewsroom