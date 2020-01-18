All Set For Ghana Music Awards USA Launch Today

Listen to article

Patrons will throng the 915 NJ-73 MT Laurel Township, New Jersey 08054 at exactly 7pm in the United States of America for the launching of the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards USA.

The GMA-USA A is organised by Don’s Music Production in collaboration with 2Geez Entertainment and Highlife Media.

The awards seek to recognise and reward hardworking and iconic Ghanaian Musicians and stakeholders in the Music industry across Ghana and America.

Already, top personalities with the Ghanaian entertainment industry are said to have arrived at the States to witness the GMA-USA 2020 launch.

The CEO of Media Excel Productions Kwesi Ernest was appointed as Board Chairman whiles the other board members and sponsors are expected to be announced at the launch today.