Veteran Musicians Call For Return Of Lal Ball

Suddenly the hope of most old music legends in ghana was cut short when through certain diabolic political superpowers that sought to bring the company and its chief executive down almost succeeded.

LAL ball would usually bring the celebrants like Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, AB Crentsil, Kojo Antwi to tears and goose pimples as they look on the whilst the younger generation performed their old tunes.

they would afterward be decorated with cash, gold, citations, and other Goodies.our checks reveal that the CEO of Imajin, the organizers, Arnold Asante a pastor and a philanthropist, is likely to reintroduce the event in the coming year in collaboration with a big media house.

The likes of Nana Ampadu, Pat Thomas, Ambulley, Ben Brako, Reggie Rockstone are all in wait to be celebrated.

Attractivemustapha.com