Letter To Stonebwoy Titled 'Fuck Yuh 40years'

Controversial Dancehall artiste; Aligata takes a swipe at Stonebwoy for claiming there will be no other major artiste coming out of Ghana aside him, Shatta Wale & Sarkodie until 40 years have elapsed.

Aligata intelligently shows Stonebwoy a small tip of the iceberg of the talent the so-called 'underground world posses.'

Contrary to the title of the song, Aligata didn't go all out throwing insults at Stonebwoy. Rather he made clear to him and his so-called established artiste that he (Aligata) is independently doing his thing and none of them can cross his path because he doesn't need them to reach out to the fans.

Enjoy this blockbuster of a song and share

Details:

Artiste: Aligata

Song Title: Fuck Yuh 40 Years(Letter To Stonebwoy)

Genre: Hardcore Dancehall

Producer: Bobby Gentle

https://audiomack.com/song/aligata/fuck-yuh-40-years