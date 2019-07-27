Akwesi Agudey is the new BOSS on 93.7

Akwesi Agudey

George Opoku Mensah, a.k.a Akwesi Agudey, the former Morning Show host for Class Media’s Kumasi FM, is set to take over the morning wheels in the yellow and Black studios of Adum based BOSS 93.7 FM, starting Monday, 29th July 2019. His appointment comes after the station went off air for quite a while now.

Until his new appointment with COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED, he had led the Kumasi FM morning team for 1 year and a month. Before that, he had worked with Obuasi based ADANSI COMMUNICATIONS’ Limited’s Shaft Fm for 5 years as a news anchor, news editor and later made the Shaft Morning Show his own.

Akwesi Agudey, had also worked with Dunkwa-on-Offiin’s Solar Fm and Twifu Praso’s Arise FM.

Asked how he’s going to make BOSS FM survive the tough competition in Kumasi, he had this to say;

“I’ve always worked with the nation at heart not that of my personal interests; I know there are big wigs in the industry already but as I said, I will be myself and BOSS FM will take its former glory”, he stated.

He takes over the Good Morning BOSS show from Wofa Kofi Appiah.