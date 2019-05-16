16.05.2019 Hot Issues Edem Jabs Journalists, Says “You Guys” Should Ask Intelligent Questions Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson Volta Regime Music Group CEO, Denning Edem Hotor has ridiculed Ghanaian journalists for consistently repeating questions during interviews. The pride of Volta who is currently gaining popularity in Togo said he is tired of listening to journalists asking boring questions and also repeat them at the same time. In a post sighted by Moderghana on twitter, he urged journalist to up their game and improve upon their interviewing skills because new dawn has come. He tweeted, “QUESTIONS I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYMORE WHO IS THE BEST RAPPERDO U THINK A IS BETTER THAN BITS A NEW DAWN..INTERVIEW FOR CHANGE..U PPL FOR STOP THE LAME QUESTIONS #GBEVUNATION” Edem Goget’em ✔@iamedemQUESTIONS I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYMOREWHO IS THE BEST RAPPERDO U THINK A IS BETTER THAN BITS A NEW DAWN..INTERVIEW FOR CHANGE..U PPL FOR STOP THE LAME QUESTIONS #GBEVUNATION 91712:02 PM - May 15, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy 117 people are talking about this Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson News Reporter
