Edem Jabs Journalists, Says “You Guys” Should Ask Intelligent Questions

Volta Regime Music Group CEO, Denning Edem Hotor has ridiculed Ghanaian journalists for consistently repeating questions during interviews.

The pride of Volta who is currently gaining popularity in Togo said he is tired of listening to journalists asking boring questions and also repeat them at the same time.

In a post sighted by Moderghana on twitter, he urged journalist to up their game and improve upon their interviewing skills because new dawn has come.

He tweeted, “QUESTIONS I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYMORE

WHO IS THE BEST RAPPER

DO U THINK A IS BETTER THAN B

ITS A NEW DAWN..INTERVIEW FOR CHANGE..U PPL FOR STOP THE LAME QUESTIONS #GBEVUNATION”

Edem Goget’em ✔@iamedem

12:02 PM - May 15, 2019

