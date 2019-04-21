VIDEO: "Who is Efia Odo, I don't know her - Fella Makafui

The latest punch from Medikal’s girlfriend Fella Makafui to Efia is that she has no idea of someone living with such a name.

This is not shocking because the last time Efia Odo was asked about Fella Makafui her reply was the same she asked: “is that like a bird or something?”

On Dinning with Cooks and Braggarts with Yvonne Okoro monitored by Ghanacelebs.com, Fella Makafui denied knowing Efia Odo.

When Yvonne Okoro ask Fella what's going on between her and Efia Odo, Fella replied 'Who is Efia Odo, I don't know her".

This should probably be hurting to Odo because it’s like someone not recognizing your existence on earth though she has ever dined with you.

Watch Video below