MUSIGA Election Nominations Closes Today

Nominations for MUSIGA positions will officially close today. The elections will be held in all regional capitals in line with the amended MUSIGA constitution which stipulates that all paid up card-bearing members are eligible to vote.

Below is the filing fee for each position and the date for the event.

Filing fees for the various positions being contested.

These are:

President ₵ 2,500

Vice Presidents ₵2,000

General Secretary ₵1,500

Others ₵ 1,000

The forms are on sale for ₵200

Road Map: