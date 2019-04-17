Nominations for MUSIGA positions will officially close today. The elections will be held in all regional capitals in line with the amended MUSIGA constitution which stipulates that all paid up card-bearing members are eligible to vote.
Below is the filing fee for each position and the date for the event.
Filing fees for the various positions being contested.
MUSIGA Election Nominations Closes Today
These are:
President ₵ 2,500
Vice Presidents ₵2,000
General Secretary ₵1,500
Others ₵ 1,000
The forms are on sale for ₵200
Road Map: