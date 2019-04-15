Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15.04.2019 Industry News

Start Making Quality Movies To Promote Ghana – Ama K. Abebrese To Film Makers

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Start Making Quality Movies To Promote Ghana – Ama K. Abebrese To Film Makers

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Ama K. Abebrese has bemoaned local film producers and directors to concentrate on making quality movies in order to sell the country to the international market.

The production of substandard films in the country indeed became a common practice few years ago that triggered the debate from movie lovers blaming producers for not taking maximum time to churn out quality movies.

However, those in the industry responding to claims from the public say lack of funds has over the years compromised the quality of films Ghanaian are supposed to enjoy.

But speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM, Ama K. Abebrese clearly reprimanded them over such flimsy excuses stating that producing quality movies does not all the time demand huge amount of money.

“It is not always about the biggest budget or the biggest money. Whenever we come together in making project, let’s think of quality”, she stressed.

“I always say that, when producing movies, make sure you bring out the quality. I have been in the movie industry for about 22 years and my advice is that, if you want to do something, do what can last for a hundred years and for people to also say indeed this film has a lot of quality, " Ama K. Abebrese noted.

Ama K. Abebrese is an award-winning British Ghanaian actress, television presenter and producer. She was born in Ghana and raised in West London in the United Kingdom.

She won the 2011 Best Actress in a Leading Role at the AMAA Awards for her stellar performance in Sinking Sands.

---mynewsgh

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Contributor
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line