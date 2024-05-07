Kizz Daniel fills London's 12,000-capacity OVO Wembley Arena with hit After hit

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel proved once again why he's considered one of the industry's most reliable hitmakers with a sold-out headline concert at London's prestigious OVO Wembley Arena.

Over 12,000 eager fans packed into the iconic venue on May 6th to witness Kizz Daniel's highly anticipated show.

From the moment he took the stage, the packed arena was electric as the singer belted out one smash hit after another.

Kizz Daniel kicked things off with "Woju," the song that first broke him into the mainstream in 2014.

From there, he kept the energy high with modern classics like "Buga," "Cough," and "Lie" that had the crowd singing and dancing along.

He also treated fans to tracks from his recently released EP "TZA (Thankz Alot)."

Midway through his set, Kizz Daniel slowed things down for emotional performances of romantic anthems "Twe Twe" and "Too Busy To Be Bae."

He then brought the arena to a fever pitch again with high-octane singles "Sooner" and "Showa," during which he invited his wife to join him onstage.

By the time Kizz Daniel wrapped up his nearly two-hour long setlist filled with hits, the massive crowd was on its feet, cell phones lit up to capture the moment.

The singer had cemented his status as one of Nigeria's premier live performers and headliners, following in the footsteps of artists like Adekunle Gold who also sold out the prestigious OVO Wembley Arena.