ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.05.2024 Social News

E/R: Students of Okurase Presby run to safety as rainstorm rips off classroom roof

ER: Students of Okurase Presby run to safety as rainstorm rips off classroom roof
07.05.2024 LISTEN

A heavy rainstorm in the Upper West Akyem municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday, April 6, forced several students of Okurase Presbyterian Basic School out of their classrooms.

This was after the rainstorm ripped off the roofs of several classrooms when class was in session.

Students and teachers had to run out of the class to safety to protect their lives.

According to information gathered from reporters, the classrooms affected include KG 1 and JHS 1, 2, and 3.

Due to the timely exit of students and teachers from the classrooms, no one was hurt. However, books and other learning materials were soaked by the rain water.

Students in the affected classes are now left without classrooms and will continue academic work under makeshift facilities.

School authorities are calling on government and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the school to roof the affected classrooms.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

CODEO deploys 195 observers to monitor ECs limited registration exercise nationwide CODEO deploys 195 observers to monitor EC’s limited registration exercise nation...

3 hours ago

Accra 2023: Minority demands accountability of 240million expenditure Accra 2023: Minority demands accountability of $240million expenditure

3 hours ago

Man sets himself ablaze after failed attempt to kill his wife Man sets himself ablaze after failed attempt to kill his wife

3 hours ago

EC targets 622,000 new votersin limited registration exercise EC targets 622,000 new voters in limited registration exercise

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Election 2024: Mahama holds 19% lead over Bawumia among first-time voters — Glob...

3 hours ago

Saglemi: Tenants Union threaten court suit against private partnership Saglemi: Tenants’ Union threaten court suit against private partnership

3 hours ago

We've reduced the suffering Mahama left you – Bawumia to Ghanaians We've reduced the suffering Mahama left you – Bawumia to Ghanaians

3 hours ago

It's still true, FX rate will expose weak economic fundamentals; cedi far better under Akufo-Addo than Mahama — Bawumia insists It's still true, FX rate will expose weak economic fundamentals; cedi far better...

3 hours ago

'I'm up to the task, competent, trustworthy, hardworking' – Bawumia 'I'm up to the task, competent, trustworthy, hardworking' – Bawumia

3 hours ago

EC begins nationwide limited voter registration exercise today EC begins nationwide limited voter registration exercise today

Just in....
body-container-line