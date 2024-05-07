E/R: Students of Okurase Presby run to safety as rainstorm rips off classroom roof

07.05.2024 LISTEN

A heavy rainstorm in the Upper West Akyem municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday, April 6, forced several students of Okurase Presbyterian Basic School out of their classrooms.

This was after the rainstorm ripped off the roofs of several classrooms when class was in session.

Students and teachers had to run out of the class to safety to protect their lives.

According to information gathered from reporters, the classrooms affected include KG 1 and JHS 1, 2, and 3.

Due to the timely exit of students and teachers from the classrooms, no one was hurt. However, books and other learning materials were soaked by the rain water.

Students in the affected classes are now left without classrooms and will continue academic work under makeshift facilities.

School authorities are calling on government and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the school to roof the affected classrooms.