Efya electrifies crowd at Kizz Daniel’s OVO Wembley Arena concert in London

Efya electrifies crowd at Kizz Daniels OVO Wembley Arena concert in London
Ghanaian songstress Efya was an electrifying special guest performer at Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel's landmark show in London.

On Monday, May 6, Kizz Daniel celebrated his 10-year career anniversary with a sold-out concert at London's prestigious OVO Wembley Arena.

Over 12,000 excited fans packed into the iconic venue to witness Kizz Daniel belt out one smash hit after another from his stellar catalogue.

From early singles like "Woju" and "Buga" to more recent releases off his TZA EP, Kizz Daniel had the crowd singing along all night.

Midway through his high-energy set, Kizz Daniel slowed things down with emotional renditions of fan favorites "Twe Twe" and "Too Busy To Be Bae."

It was then that he brought out a very special guest - Ghana's very own Efya.

Efya took to the stage and immediately captivated the massive audience with her powerhouse vocals.

She delivered breathtaking performances of her hits that had the crowd on their feet.

Efya's appearance was undoubtedly one of the night's standout moments that brought the Ghana-Nigeria cultural exchange to new heights.

