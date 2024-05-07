Naomi Achu scoops Supreme African Humanitarian of the year award at SDTA awards

Naomi Achu

A US based Cameroonian, Naomi Achu has been adjudged supreme African humanitarian of the year, 2023.

The multi-talented award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and humanitarian, who is also the founder of the International Nurses for Africa (INA), scooped the honor in recognition for her work for taking on the project of building the library at the Michael Blackson academy in Nsaba, Ghana, among many other exploits in the country.

Naomi Achu was announced winner of the Supreme African Humanitarian of the Year at the 3rd edition Ceremony of SDTA Awards, held in December 2023 at the plush, Lapalm Royal Beach Hotel. Albeit, she has only just recently received the award this 2024 in the USA because she was unable to attend the Awards Gala.

The Chairperson of SDTA awards, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi speaking on the award said: “The supreme dynamic talent academy awards, humanitarian category was constituted to recognize, celebrate and honor the selfless work of dedicated individuals, who through their humanitarian efforts manage to help or improve the lives of those in need, either in their communities, transcending borders and consistently showing humanitarian work supremacy by, making significant voluntary or philanthropic contributions to under-resourced communities and individuals, philanthropic development of educational programs, and/or other service-oriented activities and those also, who have had a humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, storytelling, skill sharing or fundraising".

"This SDTA awards category celebrates these people and organizations, highlighting the amazing work that they do. Ms. Naomi has not only demonstrated extraordinary leadership through the project of building the library at the Michael Blackson academy in Nsaba, Ghana but she has demonstrated a measurable and far-reaching positive difference in the lives of the students in that school and that’s commendable," she said.

In a video appreciation post made by Naomi Achu on Friday the 3rd of May 2024 on her verified 1.4 million instagram page, Naomi Achu said: "Hi Guys, it's your girl Naomi and I am here with my award. This is the supreme African humanitarian of the year award all the way from Ghana. Thank you so so much, I hope to see you next year, thank you to all my supporters, thank you to all my voters. Let's keep loving, let's keep giving, let's go!"

About Naomi Achu

Naomi Achu is a multi-talented award-winning singer, rapper, and songwriter from Bamenda, Cameroon, Africa.

Her global journey began in elementary school when she moved to London, where she was exposed to diverse cultures, including Indian, Spanish, Australian, and Caribbean influences.

This sparked a passion to unite people from all over the world through her music.As a philanthropist /Humanitarian, Naomi uses her platform as an entertainer to give back to her community and meet people at the point of their need through her charitable organization (INA). She performs at community events and organizations.

Naomi is the proud recipient of many international recognitions for her Humanitarian and Peace efforts. Naomi’s work has been recognized in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and many parts of the United States.

Naomi recently took on the project of building the library at the Michael Blackson Academy in Nsaba, Ghana among many other exploits in the country. In 2022, Naomi wrote a song for World Peace called “Fight For You” with Seun Kuti.

In the middle of the crisis happening in her home country, Naomi has stood in dismay, watching the differences between the French-Speaking Cameroon and the English Speaking Cameroon lead to mass deaths and economic imbalance. In dismay, Naomi used her voice and songwriting talents to bring to life “Fight For You”.

Naomi traveled to Nigeria in search of her friend and musical colleague who agreed to support his sister country-Cameroon, in spreading positivity and light during dark times.

The song speaks of a woman in a war torn zone, crying for help because the future for her and her children is uncertain. In the chorus, Seun responds to the cry by singing “I will be there to Fight for You”; as a neighboring country and a brother.

In 2023, Naomi struck a world peace initiative between Cameroon & India. On the behalf of her charitable organization (INA) , Naomi attended the Global Leadership Forum in DC, hosted by the World Culture Festival ; A Festival led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During the conference, Naomi met with Gurudev.

About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA Awards)

The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards® (often shortened to SDTA Awards and Pronounced as STAR AWARDS For the initials ), which begun in 2021, is the first Prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to Celebrate & honor the Supremacy & Dynamism Of Both African & International Creatives & Talents in the Creative or Entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts an Entertainment sector Supremely.

SDTA awards also has a special recognition category which spotlights on ALL Walks of life, to celebrate and honor personalities from around the globe with short or long standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative Contributions.

SDTA awards is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, an internationally recognised Talent Academy with the aim to equip & train Talents with Global standards to strive for Supremacy in their careers, either in Modeling, Pageantry, Acting, TV Presenting, Makeup & Dancing.

SDTA Awards is also hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy In collaboration with, supreme Dynamic Agency, which holds unparalleled experiences and unrivaled expertise in hosting international conferences, events, and exhibitions, including Talent Management, Pro PR, AD Content Creative Services, Digital Marketing & ushering Services.

The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards are gradually becoming the most prominent global and Prestigious Awards ceremony from Africa and fast becoming the “creative and entertainment industry’s biggest night of the year"