‘Tell us how you can practically reverse the coldest economic data’ — Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia’s campaign team

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

The campaign team of 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been challenged to provide practical solutions to Ghana's economic problems caused by their government.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 7, Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, said the team should "tell us how they can practically reverse the coldest economic data in a generation."

He noted that "many have lost so much in wealth and dignity. They are just existing, hoping against hope."

Mr. Cudjoe acknowledged that the campaign team was "doing well promising more," but warned that "the promises will falter and die with a wobbly economy not servicing debts with high exchange rates capable of chasing away some investors."

"Miracles Aboagye Dennis [Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign] and the campaign team, l know you can do this. It is possible. May God guide you,” the post further noted.

572024125036-0e72xljwwr-img3659.jpeg

This comes at a time Ghana is experiencing high inflation at over 25% coupled with a struggling currency currently trading over GHS14 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Vice President and his team are currently in the second phase of their ongoing nationwide campaign tour.

