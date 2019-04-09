April Is A Month Of Jazz At Alliance Française

The month of April always comes with joy and excitement at Alliance Française Accra as we celebrate the annual LIVE IN ACCRA JAZZ FESTIVAL. April is Jazz Appreciation month and it cannot pass by without a taste of Jazz. Music lovers, Jazz fans, everyone is invited to join in the celebration.

The LIVE IN ACCRA JAZZ FESTIVAL has been consistent over the years and is looked forward to by many. Local and international artistes come together on one platform to give an outstanding show, each year better than the previous. Buckle up as we take you on a jazzy ride. Find the week-long celebration schedule below:

Live In Accra Opening Concert: The Joy Of Jazz// Saturday, 27th April at 8:00pm

This time, we present the sensational South African singer and songwriter PILANI BUBU who is an Independent artist with two albums to her name: 'Journey of a Heart' & 'Warrior of Light'. She also has three successful radio singles: 'Miss Understood', 'Sweet Love & 'Boom Che' and two more projects: 'Folklore' and 'Out the Box' on the release. A unique voice, a niche sound and style in a fusion of genres: folk, soul, jazz & funk. She will be backed by the ever phenomenal band the GH Jazz Collective. Rate: Ghc50

Live In Accra Workshop: The Art and Science//Monday 29th April & Thursday 2nd May 6pm -8pm

This 2 day workshop series will be facilitated by two of the finest and talented musicians here in Ghana. Victor Dey Jr, a virtuoso in his own right, and Samuel Boateng, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and researcher who is currently a Ph.D. student in the Jazz Studies program at University of Pittsburgh. As a composer, his work has been performed by several ensembles including the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, the Kent State Symphony Orchestra as well as the IonSound Project at University of Pittsburgh. The workshop will look at the basic and fundamental structure of music and is open to all who are into music, desire to enter into music, love music and want to understand its basic fundamentals. To register, call 0501287808 or email [email protected]

International Jazz Day//Tuesday 30th April 8pm//+233 Jazz Bar and Grill

In celebration of the International Jazz Day, our partner venue, +233 Jazz Bar and Grill will host several artistes to delight patrons. It will be a night of relaxation while enjoying great tunes. Rate : Ghc100

Jazz Up and Shop//Saturday 4th May 11am-8pm

Jazz Up and Shop is an exhibition and sales event that brings vendors and buyers together to interact. You are likely to find products and services suited for your professional, family or personal needs. Come and meet with brands, known and unknown, and build a wider network. There will be food, clothing, beauty products and other services available to enjoy a day of shopping, food and music.

Live In Accra Closing Festival with Achille Ouatara on the Funky Faso Tour//4th May 8:00pm

To crown off the activities of the festival, Burkinabe bassist Achille Ouattara's project "Faso Funky" brings together confirmed musicians from Burkina Faso and Belgium, around the groove, funk and rhythms of West Africa. After a long time with famous artists such as Cheick Tidiane Seck, Fatoumata Diawara, Victor Démé, Achille Ouattara signed his first album, Douahou, in 2018. He then confirmed his solo project jazzy-groovy with this African tour Faso Funky which will cross 10 countries. A warm and lively repertoire, in the pure spirit of funk, supported by an unbridled and abundant game, and a gospel voice delivering universal messages in the Dioula language. He will be supported by Sandra Huson. Rate:Ghc50