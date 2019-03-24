GOtv Congratulates Stonebwoy On Winning Nickeldeon Kids’s Choice Awards

Multiple award-winning dancehall and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has beaten an A-listed field of nominees to win the Favourite African Star at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Favourite African Star category. This global annual children's awards ceremony produced by Nickelodeon aired on GOtv on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

DJ Khaled hosted the annual kids-voted ceremony and handed out honours in the categories of music, movies, TV and more. The show featured a live medley by Migos joined by DJ Mustard.

Check out the full winners' list, which will be updated as winners are announced, below:

Favourite African Star

Stone Bwoy -- WINNER

Favorite Music Group

Maroon 5 -- WINNER

Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes -- WINNER

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Favorite Song

""Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande) -- WINNER

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish -- WINNER

Favorite Collaboration

"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) -- WINNER

Favorite Social Music Star

JoJo Siwa -- WINNER

Favorite Global Music Star

North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER

Favorite Movie

Avengers: Infinity War -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actor

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actress

Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER

Favorite Superhero

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) -- WINNER

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER

Favorite Animated Movie

Incredibles 2 -- WINNER

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Favorite Funny TV Show

Fuller House -- WINNER

Favorite TV Drama

Riverdale -- WINNER

Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent -- WINNER

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) -- WINNER

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) -- WINNER

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik -- WINNER

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019 -- WINNER

Favorite Gamer

SSSniperWolf -- WINNER

Globally acclaimed musician Davido from Nigeria was the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.

GOtv Ghana congratulates Stone Bwoy on winning this category.