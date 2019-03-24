Multiple award-winning dancehall and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has beaten an A-listed field of nominees to win the Favourite African Star at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Favourite African Star category. This global annual children's awards ceremony produced by Nickelodeon aired on GOtv on Sunday, 24 March 2019.
GOtv Congratulates Stonebwoy On Winning Nickeldeon Kids’s Choice Awards
Multiple award-winning dancehall and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has beaten an A-listed field of nominees to win the Favourite African Star at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Favourite African Star category. This global annual children's awards ceremony produced by Nickelodeon aired on GOtv on Sunday, 24 March 2019.
DJ Khaled hosted the annual kids-voted ceremony and handed out honours in the categories of music, movies, TV and more. The show featured a live medley by Migos joined by DJ Mustard.
Check out the full winners' list, which will be updated as winners are announced, below:
Favourite African Star
Stone Bwoy -- WINNER
Favorite Music Group
Maroon 5 -- WINNER
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes -- WINNER
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande -- WINNER
Favorite Song
""Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande) -- WINNER
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish -- WINNER
Favorite Collaboration
"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) -- WINNER
Favorite Social Music Star
JoJo Siwa -- WINNER
Favorite Global Music Star
North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER
Favorite Movie
Avengers: Infinity War -- WINNER
Favorite Movie Actor
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER
Favorite Movie Actress
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER
Favorite Superhero
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) -- WINNER
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER
Favorite Animated Movie
Incredibles 2 -- WINNER
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER
Favorite Funny TV Show
Fuller House -- WINNER
Favorite TV Drama
Riverdale -- WINNER
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent -- WINNER
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) -- WINNER
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) -- WINNER
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik -- WINNER
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019 -- WINNER
Favorite Gamer
SSSniperWolf -- WINNER
Globally acclaimed musician Davido from Nigeria was the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.
GOtv Ghana congratulates Stone Bwoy on winning this category.