Music News | Mar 24, 2019

GOtv Congratulates Stonebwoy On Winning Nickeldeon Kids’s Choice Awards

Mustapha Attractive
Multiple award-winning dancehall and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has beaten an A-listed field of nominees to win the Favourite African Star at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Favourite African Star category. This global annual children's awards ceremony produced by Nickelodeon aired on GOtv on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

DJ Khaled hosted the annual kids-voted ceremony and handed out honours in the categories of music, movies, TV and more. The show featured a live medley by Migos joined by DJ Mustard.

Check out the full winners' list, which will be updated as winners are announced, below:

Favourite African Star
Stone Bwoy -- WINNER

Favorite Music Group
Maroon 5 -- WINNER

Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes -- WINNER

Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Favorite Song
""Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande) -- WINNER

Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish -- WINNER

Favorite Collaboration
"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) -- WINNER

Favorite Social Music Star
JoJo Siwa -- WINNER

Favorite Global Music Star
North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER

Favorite Movie
Avengers: Infinity War -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actor
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actress
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER

Favorite Superhero
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) -- WINNER

Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER

Favorite Animated Movie
Incredibles 2 -- WINNER

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Favorite Funny TV Show
Fuller House -- WINNER

Favorite TV Drama
Riverdale -- WINNER

Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent -- WINNER

Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) -- WINNER

Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) -- WINNER

Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER

Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER

Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER

Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik -- WINNER

Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019 -- WINNER

Favorite Gamer
SSSniperWolf -- WINNER

Globally acclaimed musician Davido from Nigeria was the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.

GOtv Ghana congratulates Stone Bwoy on winning this category.

Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
