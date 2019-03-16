Schools Must Improve On Extracurricular Activities For Students - Oscar Provencal

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal has advised schools to consider extracurricular activities as part of the teaching and learning process.

According to him, many passions and talents which plays pivotal roles in the life of children, are recognised in schools through many of the extracurricular activities.

Oscar told Daniel Dadzie, Host of the Super Morning Show, Friday, that, “drama and debate equip students with confidence and teaches public skills, sports engages students in teamwork, health and wellness.”

The actor, known for playing the lead role in the early ninety television series, “Inspector Bediako,” revealed that his passion for acting began in school.

“A lot of passions start from school. I was acting from childhood, throughout school days and I also played cricket, now I am also the Vice President of the Ghana Cricket Association,” he stated.

He said there was a period in the 1970s where many parents were not in favour of their kids joining the creative arts sector.

Mr Provencal explained they frowned on acting, singing and smiled on more white-collar jobs in the health and business sectors.

According to him, the role of players like Abedi Pele in Ghana football and their talents encouraged some parents to let loose some of the strict rules regarding jobs their children could apply for.

The veteran actor followed his passion stating the film industry is something he has always wanted to be in.

“My friends thought I was a bit mad going into the acting. We had very difficult conditions filming Inspector Bediako but an amazing crew. I’m glad I stuck to it,” he added.

According to Mr Provencal, it is unfortunate many schools have their curricular so packed and focused on other things it does not give room for more extracurricular activities.

He stated that the extracurricular activities especially the arts and culture are essential components that the society must reintroduce.

"Art and culture are all around us, from the food we eat, the language we speak, the clothes we wear to the things we use, " he explained.

Mr Provencal added, “we must refocus on some of these activities or else we would have deadpan children who have no love for the arts or culture.”

He advised younger ones to stick to their passion, vision and not entertain people who will only encourage them to go off that path.

“So, when God gives you a talent and a passion, it doesn’t matter what it is, stay focused and make use of it,” Mr Provencal advised.