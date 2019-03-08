Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
51 minutes ago | Coming Events

Jaghafest Postponed To April 13th

By Stephen Nana Asare
Jaghafest Postponed To April 13th

With lots of events happening this month to mark the year of return and Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day celebrations.

Edge Of The World Production’s concert dubbed “Jaghafest” as being called off, information reaching our news dusk implies the organisers would prefer April 13th to 9th and 10th March.

One will argue, is it due to lack of funds or sponsorship or dates of the event. Ah well! The actual reasons are yet to be made known to us.

The event was to have both Jamaican and Ghanaian musicians on the same platform.

Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Teephlow, Jah Lighting, Episode, and many others, were billed for the back to back event.

International Reggae musicians such as Natel, Duane Stephenson, Elaine from Jamaica amongst others were also billed to grace and bless the Jaghafest stage at the Independence Square of Ghana, Accra and at Elmina respectively.

360hypegh.com believes organisers are doing the right thing by postponing the event.

We hope to bring you up to speed updates on this news

Powered By Modern Ghana
